Vandalia Fall Festival happening today

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend.

The festival will take place today, Oct. 14, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vandalia Art Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors a pumpkin patch and more, the city said in a social media post.

The Michelle Robinson Band will play from 12:30-2:45 p.m. and The FIVE Band will take the stage from 3:30-6 p.m.

To find out more, you can visit the city’s Facebook page.

