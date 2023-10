VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia is hosting its Fall Festival next weekend.

The festival will take place Saturday, October 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vandalia Art Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors a pumpkin patch and more, the city said in a social media post.

To find out more, you can visit the city’s Facebook page.

