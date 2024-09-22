‘Vagabond pooch;’ Stray dog tries to catch ride on Ohio school bus

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — An Ohio school bus had an unexpected stowaway on Tuesday, according to police.

The North Royalton Police Department said a dog boarded a school bus and sat on a seat for about 10 minutes until an officer arrived to take him to the animal shelter.

“No amount of coaxing would convince the vagabond pooch to exit the bus,” the police department said.

The pup was taken to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, who fittingly named him “School Bus,” according to WOIO.

CCAS identified the dog as an Anatolian Shepherd and Labrador Retriever mix.

The shelter said he would not be available for adoption until the end of the day on Sept. 21 due to a mandatory stray hold.

