Vacant house damaged from weekend fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A vacant house was damaged by a fire over the weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to a dwelling fire in Dayton early Saturday morning

Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 4900 block of Queens Avenue around 2:34 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire, Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

When crews arrived, they found a one-story house on fire and began attacking it.

No occupants were found inside and preliminary damage estimates were over $36,000.

No injuries were also reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Captain French said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Fire Investigations Unit at (937) 333-TIPS (8477).





©2023 Cox Media Group