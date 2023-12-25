Vacant house damaged by fire early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD — A vacant house in Springfield was damaged after a fire that occurred early Sunday morning.

Springfield fire crews were dispatched around 1:49 a.m. to the 1200 block of Clifton Ave to battle a fire at a vacant structure.

According to Springfield fire officials, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the second-floor attic spaces.

No injuries were reported. The cost of damage is estimated to be approximately $30,000. Crews operated on the scene for about 3 hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.





