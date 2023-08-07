U.S. Secretary of Energy making visit to Miami Valley today

SIDNEY — The U.S. Secretary of Energy will be making a stop in the Miami Valley as part of her Ohio visit today.

Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Sidney to tour the Copeland lab facility at the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 4 p.m. this afternoon, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

She will be viewing the latest advancements in heat pump technology as well as other next-generation residential and commercial products.

The trip to Sidney will be the last of Secretary Granholm’s Ohio visit today, according to a department spokesperson.

She will be in Lancaster this morning at 11:30 a.m. and in Pickerington at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The purpose of the visit is to highlight the success of the Biden Administration’s effort to secure “America’s clean energy future,” the spokesperson said.

