U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of causing crash that killed 7-year-old in Ohio

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals announced they have arrested a man accused of purposely crashing an SUV into a utility pole, killing a young girl and injuring several other children.

Roderick Stewart, 29, is facing a murder charge and 13 felonious assault charges, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Stewart is accused of intentionally crashing the vehicle into a pole on Cleveland’s West side over Labor Day weekend, the station reported. 15 people were on board, including 12 children.

Seven-year-old Dai’nyla Wray was killed in the crash, according to Cleveland 19 News. Five other children and two adults were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said Stewart fled the scene after the crash. He was taken into custody Oct. 11.

