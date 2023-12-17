UPDATE: Man injured after being hit by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in Dayton on Saturday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of E 5th Street and S Keowee Street after 8:50 p.m. on reports that a person had been hit by a car.

A woman driving a red Honda Pilot attempted to make a left turn from E. Fifth Street onto S. Keowee Street. When she did that, she failed to yield to the right of way of a 61-year-old man who was walking across the street and hit him, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The man was in the crosswalk and had the walk signal, the report stated.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The Honda sustained minor damage.





