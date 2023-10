UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult for Champaign Co. man canceled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An earlier endangered missing adult alert has been canceled for a Champaign County Man.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Champaign Co. man with dementia

Roger Sexton, 76, has been found and is now safe after being reported missing last week, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 previously reported that he had left his home on Kiser Lake Road last Tuesday and had not returned.

Sexton suffers from dementia and there were concerns he could have been in Shelby County with a small, white Maltese dog named ‘Baby.’





