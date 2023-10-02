UPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in I-75 crash Saturday night

HARRISON TWP — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 75 on Saturday night.

Steven Centers, 53, was identified as the man killed in the crash, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

Around 7:04 p.m. on Sept. 30, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to I-75 near Benchwood Road on reports of a crash, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

A red Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane when it crossed over into the center lane and hit the front of a blue Ford F150 pickup truck.

The Hyundai then went across the middle and right lanes before crashing into the sound barrier wall on the west side of the highway.

Centers was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

There was one passenger in the Hyundai and two passengers in the pickup truck. All three of them were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson said that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

