UPDATE: Coroner IDs infant killed in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 3-month-old has died after a car crash last week in Harrison Twp.

Dior Russell, of Dayton, was identified as the child killed in the crash, the Montgomery County Coroners Office confirmed Friday.

>> Medics transport 2 to hospital following crash in Dayton

Russell was one of four people in a 2022 Nissan Altima involved in a crash on Oct. 5.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Altima was traveling west on Shoup Mill Road in the left turn lane. When it went to turn left onto North Main Street, the driver “failed to maintain reasonable control” and went off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

Russell, along with the 21-year-old driver and 3-year-old girl, were all taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. She died there on Monday, according to the coroner’s office.

>> Dayton Public Schools hopes to ‘increase safety’ with new athletic event policy

The driver sustained suspected minor injuries and the 3-year-old was taken there to be evaluated for possible injuries.

A 43-year-old woman in the car was taken to Kettering Health Dayton to be evaluated for possible injuries.













©2023 Cox Media Group