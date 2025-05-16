UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted in Montgomery County days after water main break

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The boil advisory issued for parts of Montgomery County after a water main break has been lifted as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Jefferson Regional Water Authority said due to a water main break, customers with account numbers in books 9-16 were under a boil advisory starting Wednesday.
Jefferson Regional Water Authority Office Manager Aimee Taylor said in a statement to News Center 7 Friday morning that the boil advisory had been lifted as of 10:30 a.m.
The initial advisory was put into effect Wednesday morning, impacting all customers in books 9-16 due to a water main break.
