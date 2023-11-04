Upcoming road restriction near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

GREENE COUNTY — Those driving near the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base should double-check their routes this week before getting on the road.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 6, Hebble Creek Road will have restricted traffic, according to a Facebook post from the 88th Air Wing Base.

The restriction is due to Natural Resources Management activities that will be taking place in the area.

The area will have a ‘soft’ closure to reduce the amount of public traffic in the area.

Barricades and signs will be in place until Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., the post said.

