Upcoming road restriction near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

GREENE COUNTY — Those driving near the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base should double-check their routes this week before getting on the road.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 6, Hebble Creek Road will have restricted traffic, according to a Facebook post from the 88th Air Wing Base.
The restriction is due to Natural Resources Management activities that will be taking place in the area.
The area will have a ‘soft’ closure to reduce the amount of public traffic in the area.
Barricades and signs will be in place until Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., the post said.
