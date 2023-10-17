Upcoming road closures ahead of bridge rehabilitation in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County drivers should be on the lookout for upcoming detours as lane closures take place, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson.

>>House speaker vote: Jim Jordan falls short

As part of a bridge rehabilitation project, there will be multiple lane closures on Interstate 70 near U.S. 127 (exit 10) this week.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the I-70 east left lane and west right lane will be closed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the I-70 east right lane and west left lane will be closed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On both days, traffic will be maintained., the spokesperson said.

Contractors are working to rehabilitate the bridge on U.S. 127 over I-70.

They will replace the bridge deck, raise the structure, and paint the structural steel, the spokesperson said.

>>Judge issues ruling on request to move case for driver involved in deadly bus crash out of Clark Co.

The Complete General Construction Company was awarded a contract for $4.9 million to complete this project.

The first phase of this project is scheduled to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

©2023 Cox Media Group