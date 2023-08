MIAMI COUNTY — The City of Troy will be closing a railroad crossing next week.

The crossing at Dye Mill Road will be closed from the early hours of August 21 to approximately 5 p.m. on August 25 for maintenance.

The reason for maintenance has not been specified.

Local traffic and detours will be directed by CSX Transportation.

