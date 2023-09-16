Upcoming intersection lane closures announced in local city

CENTERVILLE — A telecommunications company will be working in a Centerville intersection for the next two days, according to the city of Centerville’s Facebook page.

>>Motorcyclists gather to honor POW-MIA Remembrance Day

AT&T will be working in the middle of the Main Street and Franklin Street intersection.

The work will begin on Sunday, September 17 at 7 a.m. and will last until Monday, September 18 at 6 a.m., according to the post.

Two lanes will be impacted by this work, and the city provided a map below indicating which lanes will be closed.

Centerville Lane Closures Centerville Lane Closures (City of Centerville Social Media)

©2023 Cox Media Group