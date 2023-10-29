Upcoming culvert repairs, lane restrictions in Greene, Clinton Counties

GREENE & CLINTON COUNTIES — Clinton and Greene County residents should expect a delay while driving on state routes 729 and 380 this week, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>>2 taken to hospital after crash in Darke County

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be starting a culvert repair project on Monday, Oct. 30.

A single-lane closure will be in effect in Clinton County on S.R. 729, between Derivan and Leeka roads, the spokesperson said.

ODOT crews will invert the pavement and repair the damaged metal pipe.

Crews will then move north on S.R. 729 between Henry and Cox roads, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to repair the culvert, the spokesperson said.

>>‘Freak accident’: American hockey player Adam Johnson dies during game in England

Starting Thursday, Nov. 2 ODOT crews will move onto Greene County on S.R. 380 between Spring Valley Paintersville Road and Peterson Road.

This culvert repair will take two days from Thursday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 3, the spokesperson said.

Throughout the week, single-lane restrictions will occur at each location from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Temporary signals will maintain traffic during hours of operation, the spokesperson said.

At all other times, two-way traffic will be maintained with no restrictions, and the work schedule will be contingent upon the weather.

For ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group