Unseasonably cool; Freeze Warning for entire region, frost possible Saturday

MIAMI VALLEY — We continue to deal with unseasonably cooler temperatures across the region.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire region Saturday from midnight until 9 a.m.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK the IMPACT of these unseasonably cooler temperatures. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING on when we could see a warmup this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We are seeing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s to start your Friday.

Ritz said there should be no issues for the morning commute.

It will remain cooler today with highs near 50 degrees.

Ritz adds that temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees overnight Saturday.

Frost and freeze conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive plants.

We are expected to see milder temperatures this weekend.

