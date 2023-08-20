University of Dayton students to help build for 2 Habitat for Humanity houses

DAYTON — Hundreds of University of Dayton students will be helping build a pair of Habitat for Humanity houses today.

About 500 incoming business students will be building the walls as part of move-in weekend at UD, a university spokesperson said.

It will take place on campus near Stewart Street and Zehler Avenue at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

“Students choose UD in part for our commitment to the common good, and this service day gives them a chance to take action as a servant leader from day one,” said School of Business Administration Dean Trevor Collier. “These connections help our students see their careers as a calling, with a commitment to their communities that enriches their lives.”

Once it is complete, the panels will be stood up to allow students to see the start of the homes and the panels will then be transported to be completed in the Edgemont neighborhood, according to the spokesperson.

Dayton Habitat for Humanity has built 340 homes in its 40 years and each family is carefully picked to ensure their success as homeowners.

