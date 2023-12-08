University of Dayton hosting 60th Christmas on Campus celebration today

DAYTON — The University of Dayton will be celebrating a Christmas tradition on its campus today.

The university is celebrating its 60th Christmas on Campus with more than 1,000 Dayton Public School students paired with undergraduates to enjoy the winter wonderland, a university spokesperson said.

“Christmas on Campus is our opportunity to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with everyone, most of all the Dayton children,” said co-chair Fiona Dusenberry. “It’s a tradition that brings to life UD’s Catholic and Marianist heritage and the value we place on community.”

The night will include pictures with Santa, a live nativity, crafts, model trains, treats, and more.

It is free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is, “A Christmas Campus Story: Bringing cheer for 60 years.”

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a tree-lighting ceremony and continues until 8 p.m. tonight.

A mass will take place at Holy Angels Church on Brown Street in Dayton beginning at 9:30 p.m.

It is celebrating the Fest of the Immaculate Conception.

