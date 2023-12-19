‘Unexpected occurrence’ causes popular Montgomery Co. restaurant to temporarily close

MORAINE — A longtime staple in the Miami Valley restaurant has announced it will temporarily close its doors.

As News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis reported a handwritten note on the door of Treasure Island Supper Club reads “Due to an unexpected occurrence, we will be temporarily closed until further notice, We apologize for this inconvenience.”

The restaurant has been serving the surrounding communities since 1961.

It is also no longer managed by Dana and Katherine Downs.

News Center 7 reached out to the owners of the restaurant but has not received a response.

We will update this story as new details are released.









