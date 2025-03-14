Undercover task force seizes drugs, firearms, arrests 1 in Miami Valley

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force executed two search warrants Thursday, resulting in the seizure of thousands of dollars, firearms and drugs, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The first search warrant was conducted on Jupiter Court in Trenton. Deputies found $20,000, two handguns and “a copious number of pills,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The second search warrant was conducted on S 2nd Street in Hamilton. Deputies seized 108 grams of fentanyl and 230 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office says.

Rikki Sneed, 44, was arrested at the second location and charged with two counts of felony one possession of drugs, according to deputies.

“There were enough drugs taken off the street to kill over half a million people. One in jail and thousands of lives saved,” states Sheriff Jones.

