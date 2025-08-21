UD Men’s Basketball to play ACC school at neutral site

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will play an ACC school at a neutral site this upcoming season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton will play the University of Virginia on Dec. 6 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, according to a UD spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Flyers are set to play at two ACC opponents in non-conference play.

They will host Florida State on Dec. 16 at UD Arena and could face Miami (FL) at the ESPN Events Invitational in November.

Dayton and UVA have met three times in program history. The Cavaliers won their last matchup, 66-59, at the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

All Dayton Flyer men’s basketball games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group