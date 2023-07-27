UD increases paid family leave time for employees

DAYTON — People who work for the University of Dayton will soon be eligible for more parental leave.

Starting Aug. 1, parental leave will increase from three days of paid leave to six weeks, according to the university.

The university said for example a birth mother would not only have six to eight weeks of paid time off for their medical needs, but another six weeks for other parental responsibilities.

UD said they will also stop paying out at separation any unused vacation time accrued after Aug 1. for employees paid semi-monthly and Aug. 14 for employees paid bi-weekly.

