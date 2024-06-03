2-month long road improvement project to close Kettering roadway

KETTERING — A two-month-long road improvement project will close a Kettering roadway starting today.

East David Road in Kettering will undergo asphalt resurfacing starting today.

The westbound lane of East David Road from Ackerman Blvd to Far Hills Ave will be closed.

The eastbound lane will be open to traffic from Ackerman to Sunray.

The closures will occur from Today, June 3, to August 1.

Detour signs will be posted and all traffic will be requested to access from the eastbound lane.

