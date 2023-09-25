Two arrested after drugs, drug- related items found during local traffic stop

MERCER COUNTY — A traffic stop has led to the arrest of two people in Mercer County over the weekend.

Mercer County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 707 in Dublin Township on Saturday.

Four people were inside the vehicle, none of which were Ohio residents, according to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found probable cause to search the vehicle during the traffic investigation. While searching the vehicle, numerous suspected drugs and drug-related items were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police arrested two suspects; Jessie Renner, 51, and Kathy Mitchell, 54, both were backseat passengers. Both were transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and booked for Possession of Hashish. They are being held without bond.

This case has been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.

