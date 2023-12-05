Tuesday’s winter weather: ODOT monitoring road conditions as snow, rain mix moves into area

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is monitoring road conditions this morning as a mix of snow and rain showers are expected to move into the area.

ODOT is keeping an eye on road conditions this morning and they have crews ready to go if there are problems.

Hershovitz reported from outside an ODOT barn in Troy this morning.

An ODOT spokesperson told News Center 7 that they constantly check the weather conditions and monitor the forecast when snow is expected.

“We’re constantly watching the forecast, constantly in touch with the national weather service to see if there are any changes to the forecast,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT spokesperson. “Then, based on all of that, each of our counties will put together a plan of attack.”

He said ODOT will have several road crews available throughout the next few months to deal with winter weather.

“We have about 1500-1600 trucks across the state of Ohio about 3,000 men and women who can drive those trucks,” said Bruning. “They’ll do that on those 15-hour to 16-hour shifts depending on what location so we’re constantly on the road.”

Bruning said on social media this morning that state troopers are out this morning checking conditions.

“80 crews are out across the state patrolling for slick spots,” he said. “Light snow is in western Ohio, but we aren’t expecting much accumulation. Give crews room to work and check http://OHGO.com for updated travel conditions.”

Interstate 70 near Springfield Photo contributed from Matt Bruning (ODOT (Matt Bruning))

