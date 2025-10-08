Tuesday’s rain compared to swimming pools

DAYTON — Good Wednesday afternoon, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here on what has been a mild and sunny afternoon all across the Miami Valley! I want to briefly discuss the rainfall from the past couple days one more time and talk about just how much rain fell, but in gallons instead of inches. You will find this quite interesting!

Analysis

Upon looking at all types of data available, I put a rough sketch together of totals for everyone. We certainly had some variety out here on both end of the extremes. From less than one-half inch to isolated spots around six inches, we had a little bit of everything!

Would you believe it if I said the amount of rain that fell yesterday would equal about 440 Olympic sized swimming pools? Let’s check the math!

For every one inch of rain per square mile, that equals about 17.4 Million gallons of water. That’s the easy part!

Next, we take into consideration that 2.45″ of rain fell at the airport. That number comes out to around 41.6 Million Gallons of water just for one square mile. The Dayton International Airport is about 7 square miles in size, so when we multiply that out we get about 291.5 Billion gallons of water. That is quite a bit just over the airport!

Lastly, Olympic-size pools hold about 660,000 gallons of water, so the math when we bring that together equals close to 440 Olympic-sized swimming pools!