‘Trunk-or-Treat extravaganza’ to be held in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The date for Harrison Township’s “Trunk-or-Treat extravaganza” has been announced.

The event will take place at Sinclair Park on Shoup Mill Road on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“Get ready for an evening of Halloween magic, filled with candy, costumes, and community camaraderie,” the post said.

Join us next month for a frightfully fun and family-friendly event in Harrison Township, Montgomery County, Ohio for a... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Sunday, September 24, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group