Trump expected to hold fundraiser in Ohio with JD Vance

CINCINNATI — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a trip to southwest Ohio this month.

Trump will be hosting a fundraiser on May 15 in Cincinnati alongside Sen. J.D. Vance, CNN reported.

The event is advertised as a lunch discussion with Vance listed as a “special guest.”

Each attendee is asked to contribute $50,000.

The exact location of the event has not been announced.

According to CNN, Vance is a contender to be Trump’s 2024 running mate.

