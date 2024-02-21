Truck rollovers after mechanical issue in Darke County

GREENVILLE — Deputies and medics responded to a rollover crash in Greenville Tuesday night.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. to the 5600 block of Requarth Road on initial reports of an injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2003 Ford F-250 was traveling east Requarth Road when it had a mechanical issue, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

The truck then traveled off the left side of the road and rolled onto its side into a yard.

Dallas Hunt, 32, and Brittney Townsend-Hirby, 39, both from Greenville, were not hurt. Medics treated and released them at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville Police and Fire Departments as well as the Greenville Township Fire Department.

