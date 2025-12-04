Truck driver falls asleep, spills ethanol on Ohio interstate, OSHP says

A tanker truck rolled over on its side and closed an Ohio interstate on Wednesday.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos on social media.

It showed a tanker truck had rolled over on its side on Interstate 271 in Medina County.

All lanes were closed for several hours, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The driver fell asleep and lost control of his tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

WOIO reported that firefighters, police, and a HazMat team worked to clean the spill on I-271.

“All remaining ethanol located in the center median that was contained behind the dams has been safely transferred into containment tanks,” said the Granger Township Firefighters Association.

I-271 has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tanker truck rollover crash, spill Photo contributed by Granger Township Firefighters Association (via Facebook) (Granger Township Firefighters Association (via Facebook))

