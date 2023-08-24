Troy schools dismiss early due to expected high temperatures

TROY — On Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25 Troy City Schools will dismiss 2 hours early due to the expected high temperatures and heat indexes.

“Obviously we take the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We are very excited to have our students back in school this week, but we will always put their health first. With that in mind, we feel dismissing early Thursday and Friday is the right choice.”

