TROY — The Troy Kid’s Triathlon is set for this Sunday.

This means drivers can expect some road closures.

>> Party in the Park returns to Centerville this Friday

To make sure kids can safely cross Adams Street to Hobart Arena the city said Adams Street from Water Street to Staunton Road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday.

More information about the event can be found on this Facebook here.





©2023 Cox Media Group