Trotwood sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday

TROTWOOD, Montgomery County — An OVI checkpoint will be held on Friday, September 8 in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting it in the Trotwood area, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

The goals of these checkpoints are to give the public awareness of the consequences of driving while under the influence, reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways, reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes, and make the roadways safer, the spokesperson said.

The exact location of the OVI checkpoint will be announced Friday.









