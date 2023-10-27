Trotwood murder suspect indicted on multiple charges

TROTWOOD — A murder suspect who stayed on the run for over a year has been indicted, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck.

Anthony Smith, 41, of Trotwood, was indicted on Friday, Oct. 27, just over a week after his arrest.

Smith was indicted on counts of murder, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons, and having weapons while under disability, according to Heck.

News Center 7 was in the courtroom last week as Smith appeared via video and had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf for his charges.

A $1 million cash bond was set by a judge.

Charges were originally filed against Smith in June 2022 in connection to the May 2022 shooting death of Bobby Daniels in Trotwood. Investigators previously said he shot Daniels multiple times after they got into a fight.

Smith will appear in court again on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m. for his arraignment.









