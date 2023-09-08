Trotwood launching new communication strategy with neighbors today

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood is looking for the community’s input as they launch a new communications strategy project.

The city is hoping neighbors can provide insight on how they want the city to communicate with them, a city spokesperson said.

“Communication is an essential pillar of any strong community, and we want to utilize best practices to make sure we meet the needs of our residents.” Said Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr.

The first will be held tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Goodwill Easter Seals campus at the 700 block of E Main Street.

The second is tomorrow at the same location from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

For more information, visit this website.





