Trotwood hosting ‘wickedly fun’ Halloween event tonight

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood will be hosting a Halloween event tonight.

The city’s park and recreation department will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Madison Park at the 300 block of S. Broadway Street, the city announced on social media.

It will take place tonight from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“We’ll have candy-filled trunks, costume contests, and a wickedly fun time,” the city said.

People can dress up in their favorite costumes and collect goodies.

