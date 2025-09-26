Tropical rainfall in the Valley?

DAYTON — High pressure takes hold yet again and keeps us dry through the first week of October. Well, for the most part. We have one attempt at rain between now and then.

Precipitation Outlook

This upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday a few showers are possible mainly south of I70. But the confidence level is low. There are many uncertainties. Currently we are watching an area of low pressure in the SW Atlantic. It’s gaining tropical characteristics and has a high probability of development within the next two days. The track of this system will likely change over the upcoming days, but the current forecast has the potential storm making landfall on the Carolina’s coastline. As the storm hits the coastline, the friction of the land and the dry air associated with the high that’s controlling our weather will tear it apart. So any rainfall that moves onshore and pushes toward us here in the Ohio Valley will fall apart.

