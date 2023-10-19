Troopers investigating semi, car crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a 2 vehicle crash on I-70 south of Springfield, OSHP dispatchers said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. and involved a semi-truck and a car, dispatchers said.

The incident happened two miles beyond US-68 North, in the eastbound lane of I-70.

Drivers should expect lane closures on I-70 eastbound near exit 54, according to OHGO.

Dispatchers couldn’t confirm if there were any injuries.

It is not clear what caused this crash.

Police scanner traffic indicates that crews started clearing the scene around 8 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.

This is a breaking news story and News Center 7 will update the content once more information is made available.

