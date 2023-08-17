Troopers conducting OVI checkpoint in Warren County Friday

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold an OVI checkpoint in Warren County on Friday night.

The checkpoint will take place in Lebanon, but the exact location will be announced Friday, a spokesperson from OSHP said.

According to provisional data, there were 11,833 OVI-related crashes where 668 people were killed and 4,808 people were injured across the state last year.

“State Troopers made 15,036 OVI arrests in 2022 in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” Lieutenant Matt Schmenk, Commander of the Lebanon Post said.

