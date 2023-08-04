‘Travelers must be vigilant;’ AAA urging safety against identity theft

DAYTON — AAA continues to warn travelers about identity theft.

Fraud complaints have jumped almost 20% since 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission (F.T.C.).

Identity theft is the most common fraud and makes up about 24% of those complaints and the majority of identity theft reports came from Millennials and Gen Xers.

“Identity theft and related losses have been on the rise in recent years,” says Kara Hitchens, AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager. “Travelers must be vigilant about taking precautions before, during, and after their trips.”

People should carry documents they need on trips and keep them close, AAA said.

They should let their band and credit card providers know they are traveling and sign up for identity theft protection.

