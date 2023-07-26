Trash collection times moved up in area due to extreme heat

MIAMI VALLEY — The forecasted extreme heat is causing trash collection times to be moved up.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rumpke moving up pickup schedule due to possible excessive heat

Rumpke trash crews may be out earlier than normal in neighborhoods to serve as many customers as possible before the intense heat set in, a company spokesperson said.

“Ensuring the safety of our team members is a top priority,” said Molly Yeager, communications manager. “The high temperatures anticipated for the remainder of the week make our work more difficult. Having our drivers start earlier will help protect them from heat-related illnesses, while still being able to provide the critical, essential service of waste and recycling collection.”

It’s also asking customers to place their trash curbside the night before their usual pick-up day.

“We appreciate everyone’s assistance with placing material out the night before,” Yeager said. “We understand that early collection isn’t always ideal, but necessary to protect our team members from extreme weather and heavy traffic.”

Both the City of Trotwood and Troy announced Rumpke crews will be out one earlier every day this week and next week, in social media posts Tuesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group