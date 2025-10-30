Transformer fire reported in Middletown; residents asked to avoid the area

MIDDLETOWN — A transformer fire is prompting a warning from Middletown police.

The fire was reported this morning near the intersection of Jackson Lane and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said the Middletown Fire Department is asking people to stay out of the area, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Those who live at the intersection have been asked to close their windows and stay inside while firefighters tend to the fire.

