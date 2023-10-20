Traffic stop of stolen car leads to lengthy search involving federal helicopter

HARRISON TWP. — Harrison Twp residents may have seen a helicopter hovering for several hours in the area of Wagner Ford Rd.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s office confirmed that a stolen car was stopped during a traffic stop and the occupants ran on foot.

A drug task force had been monitoring the occupants of the car for an investigation.

News Center 7 was told that the suspects got away after a lengthy search involving a federal helicopter.

According to people who live in the area, this is not out of the ordinary.

“They’re around here all the time. We have so many different things going on here at the cemetery it’s not very surprising,” one resident said.

We are working to learn more about the suspects involved here and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

