Traffic lights down after vehicle hits pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and wreckers responded after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Dayton Wednesday morning.
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the 4500 block of Little Richmond Road on initial reports of a vehicle crash into a power pole.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that traffic lights are down at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and James H. McGee Boulevard.
Wreckers have removed the vehicle from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
