Traffic light to be out today at busy Montgomery County intersection

CLAYTON — A traffic light will be out today at a busy Montgomery County intersection.

The City of Clayton wrote on social media Tuesday morning that the traffic light at Union Road and State Route 49 will be out of service today.

This will impact drivers throughout the entire day.

Temporary stop signs will be placed at this intersection.

Drivers may expect delays driving in this area throughout the area today.

