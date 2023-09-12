Traffic changes made on busy Greene County road due to construction projects

GREENE COUNTY — There will be additional traffic changes on a busy Greene County road due to construction projects this week.

The changes will impact State Route 72 as part of the ongoing resurfacing and rehabilitation projection between U.S. 35 and Cedarville, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

Starting today, the current closure of Northbound State Route 72 between Spahr and Federal Roads will be extended to Turnbull Road, just south of Cedarville.

In addition, NB State Route 72 will stay closed between Spahr and Federal Roads while contractors for northbound local traffic to Federal Road will be maintained, according to ODOT.

All heavy traffic will continue to be detoured by way of U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 at Xenia. Southbound State Route 72 is open, but traffic is being maintained by flaggers.

The entire project calls for repairing the pavement, widening the shoulder in various sections, replacing a box culvert, and rehabilitating a culvert, and bridge along the 5.78-mile corridor.

Completion is expected by August 2024.

