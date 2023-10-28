TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocks 2 lanes on NB I-75 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Dayton, a crash involving a semi has blocked the left and center lanes on northbound Interstate 75 near the exit for State Route 4 and Keowee Street. Images from an Ohio Department of Transportation show the semi hit the median wall. Crews on scene are dealing with some oil that spilled from the semi after the crash. No injuries have been reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

