TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocks 2 lanes on NB I-75 in Dayton

Major Highway Incidents
- In Dayton, a crash involving a semi has blocked the left and center lanes on northbound Interstate 75 near the exit for State Route 4 and Keowee Street. Images from an Ohio Department of Transportation show the semi hit the median wall. Crews on scene are dealing with some oil that spilled from the semi after the crash. No injuries have been reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Street Incidents
- No major incidents to report.
Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:
|Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Lowest Area Gas Prices
NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
