TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 NB shut down, hazmat on scene after crash near Stanley Ave.

DAYTON — A crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi-trailer has shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Dayton.

The crash was reported on I-75 NB near Stanley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. The crash has closed all northbound lanes, as well as the on-ramp to I-75 NB from Stanley Ave.

Four vehicles and a semi-trailer are believed to be involved, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dispatchers said a hazmat team has been called to the crash scene because the semi is leaking fuel.

As of 3:28 p.m., only one minor injury had been reported.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.





